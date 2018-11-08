Quantcast

Texas juvenile judge releases defendants after election loss

By: Associated Press November 8, 2018

A day after losing his re-election bid, a Texas judge released nearly all of the juvenile defendants who appeared before him Wednesday after he asked them whether they planned to kill anyone.

