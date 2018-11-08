Quantcast

Let juries determine truthfulness, Md. appeals court says

Court of Special Appeals overturns assault conviction

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 8, 2018

A Maryland appeals court has overturned a man's conviction on charges of sexual assault of a minor, saying the jury was improperly shown a recorded police interview with the defendant in which the detective repeatedly voiced disbelief with the protestations of innocence. In its reported 3-0 decision, the Court of Special Appeals called it the jury’s ...

