Marriott International declares quarterly dividend

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2018

Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. announced Thursday its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 41 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 31 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 21. Marriott International encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,700 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 129 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels ...

