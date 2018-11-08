Quantcast

Military recruiter indicted in language interpreter scheme

By: Associated Press November 8, 2018

A former recruiter of U.S. military language interpreters is accused of recruiting unqualified language interpreters for deployment alongside U.S. combat forces in Afghanistan in 2011 and 2012.

