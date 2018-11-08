Quantcast

Point Breeze Credit Union raises $20K for Md. Food Bank

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2018

Point Breeze Credit Union raised $20,000 through its annual golf tournament, “The Harvest,” to benefit the Maryland Food Bank. The donation from Point Breeze Credit Union will help meet the immediate needs of Marylanders by providing an additional 60,000 meals to communities in need this holiday season. “The Harvest” was held Oct. 22 at Hayfields Country Club ...

