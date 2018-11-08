Quantcast

US mortgage rates jump to highest level in nearly 8 years

By: Associated Press November 8, 2018

U.S. mortgage rates jumped this week to the highest level in almost eight years, a trend that is pulling down home sales and slowing home price growth. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on a 30-year, fixed rate mortgage rose to 4.94 percent, from 4.83 percent last week. That is the highest ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo