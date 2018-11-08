Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop closes on refinancing of $300M term loan

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2018

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. closed on $300 million refinancing deal of a senior secured seven-year term loan Thursday. The refinance launched at $250 million, but was increased to $300 million because of strong demand from institutional investors.  The term loan amortizes at a rate of $3 million per year and bears interest at 30-day LIBOR plus 2.25 ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo