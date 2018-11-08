Women Trailblazers in Maryland

A trailblazer is described by the dictionary as someone who creates a path for others to follow. A pioneer if you will.

The staff of The Daily Record brainstormed a list of women who have done just that in their career fields and other endeavors. The selection process included covering various geographic regions, industries and races.

Each were asked about their keys to success and challenges they have faced while also discussing their careers and work. Many praised mentors and those who came before them for their help but they also wanted to make sure they helped the next generations on their paths as well. Following are their stories.