ANTHONY CLARK v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Gun possession by convicted felon On November 15, 2017, appellant, Anthony Jerome Clark Jr., was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of possession of a regulated firearm after having been convicted of a disqualifying crime. The court sentenced him to fifteen years ...

