KATRINA SHANEKA HARRIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Plea agreement In 2015, Katrina Harris, appellant, was charged in the Circuit Court for Carroll County in a 20-count indictment with robbery and related offenses following a bank robbery. Harris did not enter the bank, but served as the get-away driver and, hence was deemed an accomplice or principal in ...

