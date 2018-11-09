Quantcast

MATTHEW ROBERT KIRBY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Credit for time served Matthew Robert Kirby noted an appeal from an order of the Circuit Court for Baltimore County denying his motion to correct an illegal sentence. ... Kirby pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to 10 years, all but time served suspended, and three years of probation. He ...

