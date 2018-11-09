Quantcast

MID-ATLANTIC HOMES ET AL. v. MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST CO.

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2018

Civil litigation -- Motion to exclude evidence -- Failure to produce in discovery This is an appeal from a judgment entered by the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, the Honorable John J. Nagle, III, presiding, against Mid-Atlantic Homes, Inc., Jeffrey W. Bowers, and Robert M. Lisle, in favor of Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co. (“M&T”) in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo