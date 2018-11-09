Quantcast

PAUL GENEVIE v. COUNTY COMMISSIONERS FOR CHARLES COUNTY, MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2018

Civil litigation -- Writ of mandamus -- Standing In considering this appeal from the Circuit Court for Charles County, we shall attempt to untangle the several strings of a lawsuit that sought the issuance of a writ of mandamus to compel the County Commissioners for Charles County to take a certain action; was heard as a ...

