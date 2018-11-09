The Daily Record honors 2018 Most Admired CEOs

Bonnae Meshulam, third from left, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster, gets a photo with some club members who attended the event to celebrate Meshulam’s Most Admired CEO award. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Andy Dalton and Steve Edwards of Edwards Performance Solutions; 2018 Most Admired CEO winners Stacey Smith, of Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc.; snd Gina Abate, of Edwards Performance Solutions; Sarah Peter, of Bellamy Genn Group, and J.D. Urbach of Edwards Performance Solutions, take some time out from the networking event to pose for a photo. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Dave Hartman, the president and co-founder of Hartman Executive Advisors, enjoys the evening with his wife, Marie Hartman, the company’s executive vice president and co-founder, as they celebrated his induction into to the Most Admired CEO Circle of Leadership. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Peter Kirchgraber, of Trout Daniel & Associates LLC; Amy Sussman; 2018 Most Admired CEO winner Ami Taubenfeld of Itineris Inc.; Mark Taubenfeld; and Arthur Putzel, of Trout Daniel & Associates LLC, pose on the red carpet at the event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2018 Most Admired CEO winner Beth Benner, left, executive director of the Women’s Housing Coalition, poses with colleague Sarah Long, the coalition’s development manager, during the networking reception at the event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Bonnae Meshulam, left, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster and a 2018 Most Admired CEO winner, poses with Jeff Meshulam during the networking reception. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Mark Hegarty, vice president of business development with reception sponsor Melwood; 2018 Most Admired CEO winner Dana Stein, the executive director of Civic Works; and Arthur Putzel, a principal with Trout Daniel & Associates LLC, pause during the networking reception for a photo. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Ben Overbay, Jane Overbay, Steven Overbay, 2018 Most Admired CEO winner Luisa Caiazzo, with the Sexual Assault Spouse Abuse Resource Center, Maria Caiazzo and Angelo Caiazzo pose on the red carpet. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2018 Most Admired CEOs winner Evan Lutz, the CEO and founder of Hungry Harvest, gets a photo with Lauren Mason at the awards ceremony. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2018 Most Admired CEOs winners Rene LaVigne, president and CEO of Iron Bow Technologies, and Timothy Adams, president and CEO of Systems Application & Technologies, Inc. shake hands during the networking reception. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
The Hon. Sheila R. Tillerson Adams, an administrative judge in Prince George’s County, and 2018 Most Admired CEO winner Timothy Adams, president and CEO of Systems Application & Technologies, Inc., pose on the red carpet before the awards ceremony. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, 2018 Most Admired CEO winners Neil Meltzer, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health; Jennifer Rotner, founder and CEO of Elite Editing LLC; and Leo Kelly, founder and CEO of Verdence Capital Advisors, pause during the networking reception. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Jeffrey Wothers, managing partner at law firm Niles, Barton & Wilmer LLP; 2018 Most Admired CEO winner Neil Meltzer, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health; and Brian Moffet pose for a photo during the reception. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, 2018 Most Admired CEO winner Donald C. Fry, president and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee; 2018 Most Admired CEO winner Lyle E. Sheldon, president and CEO of Upper Chesapeake Health; Franklyn Baker, president and CEO of United Way of Central Maryland; and Len Parrish, director of the Harford County Office of Community and Economic Development, pose during the networking reception. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
The 2018 Most Admired CEOs gather for a group photo following the awards ceremony at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport Hotel. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Lee LaVigne and 2018 Most Admired CEO winner Rene LaVigne, president and CEO of Iron Bow Technologies, pose on the red carpet following the awards ceremony. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
About 250 guests gathered at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport Hotel Nov. 5 to recognize the 29 honorees of The Daily Record’s Most Admired CEOs for 2018.
“Our Most Admired CEO honorees have earned accolades for their decision making, creativity, leadership and commitment to a better Maryland. These accolades speak to their character, as they serve as examples to their employees and communities,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “They are true mentors by inspiring and motivating others to achieve their goals, for the good of the community. The Daily Record is honored to recognize them.”
The Daily Record created the Most Admired CEOs in 2012 as a way to recognize talented business CEOs and nonprofit executive directors throughout Maryland for their leadership and vision. The winners were selected based on professional accomplishments, community service and letters of reference submitted by co-workers, board members and community leaders showing the CEO’s leadership and vision.
This year, Dave Hartman, president of Hartman Executive Advisors, became the eighth member of the Circle of Leadership, a designation for those who have received the Most Admired CEO award three times.
The presenting sponsor for the event was Melwood.
Table sponsors included Community College of Baltimore County, Edwards Performance Solutions, Epsilon Registration, Greater Baltimore Committee, Iron Bow Technologies, Hartman Executive Advisors, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, LifeBridge Health, Systems Application & Technologies Inc.; Towson University, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Verdence Capital Advisors and VPC Inc.
