Danette Moss | Rosedale Federal

By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2018

moss-danette-rosedale-federal-savings-and-loanDanette Moss, a support services supervisor for facilities, marketing and payroll at Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan Association, has been appointed to the Harford County Community Leadership Board of The Y in Central Maryland.

As a member of the Community Leadership Board, Moss will promote and support the Y’s mission and programs in the local community, and support fundraising efforts like the Y’s “Send a Kid to Camp” program and annual Turkey Trot Charity 5k.

Moss previously worked as a high school biology teacher and outdoor education specialist for Chesapeake Bay Girl Scout Council.

Moss received a bachelors of science from Towson University. She resides in Harford County and enjoys birdwatching, gardening, hiking and kayaking.

