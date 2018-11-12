Quantcast

Florida recounts bring back memories

Immigrants, law school, death row round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 12, 2018

Welcome to Monday, the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Epperson v. Arkansas decision striking down as unconstitutional a state law that prohibited teaching evolution in public schools.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Florida’s current recount drama sparks deja vu.

— Lack of criminal records does not spare immigrants years of detention, newspaper reports.

— Who knew Michigan State University College of Law is separate from MSU?

— Death-row inmate gets new sentencing hearing 20 years after failed prison break.

