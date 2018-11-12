Quantcast

St. John Properties converts office space to restaurants

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 12, 2018

Office demand near Interstate 83 in Baltimore County remains healthy, but appetite for amenities convinced St. John Properties to convert office space at Crestridge Center to service retail. The development company started transforming the single-story office property at 10151-10155 York Road in 2016. The company spent $416,000 -- $92 a square foot -- retrofitting the property ...
