The holidays approach; plan wisely

It’s hard to believe that the Thanksgiving holiday is less than two weeks away. Since my next post won’t be until afterwards, I’d like to highlight the importance of the holiday season when it comes to marketing.

One of the best marketers I know is Nicole Ames, the chief business development officer of Pessin Katz Law. I worked at PK Law for over 13 years, and I remember that when the end of the year rolled around, Nicole would work hard to encourage the attorneys and paralegals to capitalize on the holiday season, taking the time to engage and connect with referral sources and clients. I encourage everyone to take her words to heart.

Often, professionals look at the holidays as an excuse to sit back, relax, and enjoy the fruits of their labors from a busy and hard-fought year. It’s easy to do this. There are often social events that can take you away from your desk. Such holiday gatherings are the perfect opportunity to shine in front of potential clients and to remind current clients that you exist. So, take advantage of them!

I hope everyone takes the time to enjoy the various holiday social events, along with the cookies and candy baskets that go along with them. You should also consider reaching out to your clients and referral sources, such as in the form of hand-written holiday cards, a bottle of wine, a tray of cookies, or a simple phone call. Let them know you are thinking of them during this time of year – especially in a personal and meaningful way – and you’ll be rewarded.

Another important aspect of the holidays is that it gives families a chance to come together and have difficult conversations. For those practice areas that depend on family dynamics or difficult conversations involving end-of-life care, or estate planning, the holidays bring an opportunity to broach those subjects and get issues resolved before they boil over. Tell your clients to use this time wisely, too, to help resolve such issues – and they’ll appreciate the reminder.

Do any of our readers have any suggestions for successful marketing during the holiday season?

Richard Adams is an associate with Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP in Baltimore.