Allegiant Air to begin service from BWI to Sarasota, Fla.

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2018

Allegiant Air announced Tuesday it will offer nonstop service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Sarasota, Florida beginning Feb. 22. Allegiant’s nonstop service will operate twice per week between BWI and Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport. Sarasota is the spring training home of the Baltimore Orioles. Allegiant Air first started service at BWI in April 2016.  The airline’s ...

