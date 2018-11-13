Quantcast

Audit finds Morgan State financially, operationally sound

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2018

An independent audit from a certified public accounting and business advisory firm revealed Tuesday that Morgan State University has no material weaknesses, fraud or abnormalities resulting in the issuance of an unmodified opinion. SB & Company, LLC conducted the independent audit and reported their comprehensive findings to Morgan’s President David Wilson and the university’s Board of Regents. This marks ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo