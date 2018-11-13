Quantcast

Laura L. Rubenstein: BS jobs: Should you evaluate yours?

By: Commentary: Laura L. Rubenstein November 13, 2018

In evaluating your company’s organizational structure, how many positions are superfluous? Would eliminating some or all of the administrative or managerial positions hurt the bottom line? Would it hurt or improve morale? And what about the employees in those roles? Do they realize their jobs may be meaningless? Can their jobs be delegated to others ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo