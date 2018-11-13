Quantcast

Needles adds new COO to executive team

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2018

Litigation software company Trialworks LLC has named David Wagner IV as the chief operating officer and head of the brand of its Owings Mills-based subsidiary Needles. Wagner joins Needles from Omnitracs, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company with more than 1,000 employees supporting 12,000 customers in more than 70 countries. During his tenure he led operations, support, ...

