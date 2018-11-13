Quantcast

Point Breeze Credit Union donates $50K for neonatal program

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2018

Point Breeze Credit Union donated $50,000 to Carroll Hospital for its new Neonatal Couplet Care program. Carroll Hospital, a LifeBridge Health Center, is expanding its Family Birthplace center to house the new Neonatal Couplet Care program. The Couplet Care program will allow newborns who require specialized care and their mothers to remain together in a comfortable, monitored room ...

