Spirit Airlines adding BWI-to-Puerto Rico flights

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2018

Spirit Airlines announced Tuesday it is adding roundtrip flights from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport  in San Juan, Puerto Rico beginning Feb. 14. On Monday, the Miramar, Florida-based low-cost air carrier announced it was increasing its presence in Baltimore by adding nonstop daily service from BWI to Jacksonville, Florida, also beginning Feb. 14. The ...

