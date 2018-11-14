Quantcast

ACLU, state reach settlement over Lawyers’ Mall solicitation ban

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 14, 2018

The Department of General Services will no longer ban financial solicitations on Lawyers’ Mall and will pay nearly $100,000 to compensate groups prohibited from engaging in what they called constitutionally protected speech, under a settlement announced Wednesday. The ACLU of Maryland challenged the prohibition in a federal lawsuit filed in March after DGS declined the group’s ...

