Quantcast

Annapolis homeowners get $100k settlement in termite case

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 14, 2018

An Annapolis couple reached a $100,000 settlement with a Virginia-based pest control company after an inspector failed to catch a termite problem in a home before they purchased it. In a lawsuit filed  in Anne Arundel Circuit Court last year, the couple alleged PestNow, LLC made false representations that led to them buying a property they ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo