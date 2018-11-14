Quantcast

DIANNA BUTLER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Theft Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Worcester County, Dianna Butler, appellant, was convicted of theft scheme and theft of property valued at less than $1,000. Butler’s sole claim on appeal is that the evidence was insufficient to sustain her convictions. Read the opinion

