Quantcast

Cyber is helping to re-brand Baltimore

By: Glenda LeGendre November 14, 2018

After years of redevelopment challenges, South Baltimore’s 235-acre Port Covington site is on its way to becoming a major economic center.  News of a branded “Cyber Town USA” was announced in mid-October, with some high-profile companies immediately joining the start-up project as tenants. Adam Bednar of The Daily Record covered the developers’ launch announcement event ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo