Quantcast

Hopkins continues to explore police force proposal, but not all convinced

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer November 14, 2018

Johns Hopkins University leaders have continued to make the case this fall that a police force may be necessary to help secure campuses in the middle of a city experiencing high crime. But even as the university holds panel discussions and open forums to help build its case, some students say they are worried a police ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo