Quantcast

IN THE MATTER OF BOONE KONDYLAS, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2018

Zoning -- Successor owner in privity -- Res judicata  Boone Kondylas, LLC (“Boone”), appellee, filed a zoning petition for special hearing in the Baltimore County Office of Administrative Hearings (“OAH”), seeking an amendment to, or rescission of, restrictions previously placed on Boone’s waterfront property (“the property”), to permit the use of the property as a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo