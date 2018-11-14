Quantcast

MARKEYS A. STEDMAN v. IAN DAVID TURK, Personal Representative for the Estate of PAUL WARTZMAN

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2018

Torts -- Lead paint -- Owner-operator of property Markeys A. Stedman (hereinafter “Appellant”) alleges that he contracted lead paint poisoning while living at 1524 E. 28th Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21218 (hereinafter the “Property”) sometime in 1995 or 1996. Appellant is now twenty-five years old. Paul Wartzman and Mary Ellen Robinson were appointed as co-personal representatives for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo