PERRY DICKERSON, III v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- assault and theft Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Dorchester County, Perry Henry Dickerson, III, appellant, was convicted of second-degree assault and theft of property valued at less than $1,000. Dickerson’s sole claim on appeal is that the evidence was insufficient to sustain his convictions. Read ...

