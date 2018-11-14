Quantcast

RYAN HEWETT, et al. v. LAURA H.G. O’SULLIVAN, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2018

Real property -- Foreclosure action -- Motion to dismiss In October 2016, appellees, acting as substitute trustees,1 filed an Order to Docket, in the Circuit Court for Carroll County, seeking to foreclose on real property owned by Ryan Hewett, appellant. The parties participated in an unsuccessful post-file mediation in May 2017. Thereafter, Hewett filed a “Motion ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo