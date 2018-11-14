Being thankful

This week I want to say thank you. Last year I decided to start a project to send “Thank-You” notes to Veterans in Maryland. My grandfather, Gerald David, was a veteran and absolutely adored when people would thank him for his service. The small gesture of saying thank you would often be the highlight of his day.

When he died, I thought I would help organize a way for people to make Maryland Veterans feel that way on Veteran’s Day—a day off from work that we often forget is actually to celebrate the men and women who sacrifice so much for our country. The task was simple — write a note to a Maryland Veteran — but the execution had a lot of logistical hoops (some anticipated, and some not) to jump through.

I want to say thank you to some of the wonderful Marylanders who took the time to write thank-you notes to veterans. Thank you to Alison Blumberg, a teacher at Bedford Elementary School, who organized letter writing by the wonderful students and teachers at Bedford Elementary School and for contributing over 350 notes. Thank you to Kate McComiskey, who runs a mock trial program through the Baltimore City Bar Association and had the students she works with contribute over 100 notes. Thank you to the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, led by State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo and organized by Cara Frieman, which contributed over 100 thank-you notes. Thank you to the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation for contributing over 100 cards from their members and religious school students. Thank you to the Jewish Volunteer Connection at the Associated Jewish Charities, The Harambe Center, University of Maryland University College (UMUC) staff, The Daily Record staff, The Baltimore County Girl Scout Troops, The Center of Dentistry, Cindy Thomas, and so many others who wrote meaningful notes to those Marylanders who have served our country.

A very special thank you to Dana Burl, Sharon Murphy, and Susan Kern from the Maryland Department of Veteran’s Affairs, who helped so much with this project and eagerly supported the idea when I approached them about it months ago. I would also like to thank the offices of U.S. Reps John Sarbanes and Steny Hoyer and Sen. Ben Cardin as well as Betsy Lanhart at the Charlotte Hall Post Office for making sure that the letters were delivered safely.

It is November and Thanksgiving is around the corner, a time when we all remember to be thankful for what we have in our lives and look out for ways to improve the lives of those who may not be as fortunate. However, Veteran’s Day, right before Thanksgiving, is a wonderful time to remember to be thankful for the role people who we might have never met can play in the things we hold dear and the importance of people in our community that we may not necessarily think to formally acknowledge and thank.

As this season of being thankful continues, think about ways that you can organize people to thank others, especially those who are often overlooked. A few thank-you notes can go a long way to make someone feel appreciated and serve as a reminder that we are all in this together and dependent on each other.

This is my thank-you note to the wonderful people and organizations in Maryland who helped me deliver a message that would have made my Grandfather smile. I am so grateful to you.