STEVEN B. JACKSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Motion to amend commitment record Stephen Blair Jackson, appellant, appeals from an order issued by the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County denying his motion to amend the commitment record in his criminal case. Read the opinion

