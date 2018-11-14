Quantcast

Video: Sen.-elect Hayes lauds City View at McCulloh renovation

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 14, 2018

Owners of City View at McCulloh, The Community Builders and the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, celebrated the completion of a $78 million renovation of the public housing towers.

Support for the project included a $29.8 million Federal Housing Administration loan from Bellwether Enterprise, $25.8 million in tax credit equity from Stratford Capital Group, and a $22.9 million seller note from the Housing Authority of Baltimore City.

Read the full story: Renovations of McCulloh towers provides ‘real hope’

