Is Morgan State a presidential battleground?

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer November 15, 2018

The path to the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 may go through Morgan State University. The university announced Wednesday evening that U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, would be its fall commencement speaker. The progressive lawmaker said last month that she was considering a challenge to President Donald Trump. But Warren is not the only potential Democratic candidate ...

