JAMES GARRETT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Closing argument by state -- Mischaracterized testimony A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County convicted James Garrett, the appellant, of second-degree assault. He appeals, asking this Court to review for plain error allegedly improper and prejudicial remarks made by the prosecutor during closing argument. Read the opinion

