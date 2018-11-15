Quantcast

JEREMIAH CONTEH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Resisting arrest Convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, of second degree assault and resisting arrest, Jeremiah Conteh, appellant, presents two questions for our review, which we have reordered: 1. Was the evidence sufficient to convict Mr. Conteh of resisting arrest? 2. Did ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo