Produce peddler signs 76K-square-foot industrial lease

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 15, 2018

An e-commerce business based on shipping unwanted produce to subscribers leased 76,000 square feet of industrial space in Anne Arundel County. Imperfect Produce inked a deal for roughly 22 percent of 8024 Telegraph Road in Severn. Allan Riorda, principal and president of Lee & Associates, said the challenging part of this transaction stemmed from his client's ...

