RONALD HARPER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Gun and ammo possession Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Ronald Harper, Jr., appellant, was convicted of carrying a handgun concealed or openly about his person and possession of ammunition after having been convicted of a disqualifying crime. His sole contention on appeal ...

