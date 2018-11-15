Quantcast

TRENTON A. INGRAM v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Guilty plea -- Knowing and voluntary Trenton A. Ingram, appellant, appeals from an order issued by the Circuit Court for Montgomery County denying his petition for writ of error coram nobis. He raises two issues on appeal: (1) whether the trial court erred in finding that his guilty plea was knowing and voluntary, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo