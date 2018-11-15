Quantcast

WILLIAM ROBERT FAGAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Plea agreement On January 22, 1997, William Fagan, appellant, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the Circuit Court for Frederick County. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, all suspended except ten years, with five years of probation. Appellant was released from prison in 2000 and began serving ...

