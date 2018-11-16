Quantcast

ADRIAN BROWN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Cell-phone recording Adrian Brown, appellant, was charged, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a disqualified person. A jury convicted Brown of possession ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo