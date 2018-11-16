Quantcast

ANTIONE MAYO v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to include evidence -- Body-camera footage In 2017, a Baltimore City jury convicted appellant Antione Mayo (“Mayo”) of possessing and intending to distribute heroin. 1 Mayo argues that the trial court improperly excluded police body camera footage that: (1) showed the police obtaining the identifying information of a female missing witness; (2) ...

