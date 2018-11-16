Quantcast

DEIDRE BOSLEY, ET AL. v. HUNT VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2018

Administrative law -- Development plan -- Presumption of compliance This appeal arises from the approval of a development plan filed by Hunt Valley Presbyterian Church, Inc. (the “Church”), appellee, for the expansion of its facilities on Beaver Dam Road in Hunt Valley. The development plan (the “Plan”) was opposed by neighboring homeowners Deidre Bosley, Michael Fitz-Patrick, ...

