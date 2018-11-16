Quantcast

Former Baltimore Co. attorney pleads guilty to stealing $75k from clients

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 16, 2018

A former Baltimore County attorney who was disbarred by consent last year pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $75,000 from clients in his law practice, the state prosecutor’s office announced today. Roger L. Harris Jr. forged signatures on settlement checks and deposited the checks into his personal bank account. Harris also negotiated for reduced costs from third-party ...

