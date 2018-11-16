Quantcast

Committee set to finalize changes to judicial disabilities rules

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 16, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — The committee in charge of recommending amendments to the Maryland Rules will attempt to balance concerns from stakeholders before submitting an overhaul of the Judicial Disabilities rules to the Court of Appeals for approval. Retired Court of Appeals Judge Alan M. Wilner, chairman of the Standing Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure, said ...

