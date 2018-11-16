Quantcast

Man accused in newspaper shootings to face trial next June

By: Associated Press November 16, 2018

A judge has set a June 2019 trial date for a man accused of fatally shooting five staff members of the Maryland newspaper Capital Gazette earlier this year.

