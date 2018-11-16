Quantcast

Montgomery Co. solo practitioner disbarred for lying to client, other misconduct

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 16, 2018

The Court of Appeals disbarred a Montgomery County solo practitioner for failing to communicate with his client about his hourly rate, collecting unearned money, mismanaging an attorney trust account and lying to the court, bar counsel and his client, the state’s highest court said in an opinion filed today. Disciplinary proceedings against Andrew Ndubisi Ucheomumu began ...

